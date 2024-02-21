Liverpool player ratings vs Luton Town: Brilliant Conor Bradley inspires Anfield comeback as injury-ravaged Reds show Dutch courage to stay in control of the title race

A tactical challenged allowed the Reds right-back more licence going forward that helped change the game and secure a vital victory

Conor Bradley starred as goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott sealed a memorable comeback victory against Luton on Wedneday, putting Jurgen Klopp's side four points clear at the Premier League summit.

Klopp was forced into naming a nearly unrecognisable team at Anfield with 11 of his first-team players out injured. And Liverpool's new-look side made a stuttering start, allowing the hosts a rare sight of goal from a fairly basic throw-in routine.

Chiedozie Ogbene turned home after Caoimhin Keller parried Tahith Chong's effort, and Liverpool struggled to bounce back in a first half so tense that Klopp felt the need to rally the home crowd.

Article continues below

Diaz's wayward efforts characterised a frontline that started misfiring in Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's absence. The Reds' frustration manifested in countless long-range efforts that, more often than not, flew wide of the goal.

That would all change, though, as whatever Klopp said to his players at half time did the trick. Liverpool turned the game around in typical style, an ode to some of their famous midweek games at Anfield under the lights.

Two goals in three minutes from Van Dijk and Gakpo turned the game on its head - and eased the crowd of Liverpool's back. Diaz then got the goal that his countless efforts deserved, while Elliott rounded out the scoring last-minute to round off what, in the end, seemed a comfortable victory.

Three points, four goals scored and no injuries of note - not a bad way to prepare for Sunday's Carabao Cup showdown against Chelsea.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...