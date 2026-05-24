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Mark Doyle

Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Mo Salah bows out with sublime assist as Reds wrap up Champions League qualification with final-day draw

Player ratings
Liverpool
Premier League
FEATURES
Liverpool vs Brentford
Brentford
M. Salah
A. Robertson
A. Slot
C. Jones

A teary-eyed Mohamed Salah bid an emotional farewell to Anfield after taking outright possession of Liverpool's Premier League assists record in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brentford at Anfield. Despite speculation around whether Arne Slot would drop 'The Egyptian King' after copping more indirect criticism from Salah after last week's loss at Aston Villa, the 33-year-old started in the right wing role he's made his own since first arriving from Roma in 2017.

Salah unsurprisingly did his utmost to add to his remarkable haul of 257 goals for Liverpool but it wasn't to be, with the outgoing forward seeing his best effort from a free-kick on the edge of the area come back off the left post.

However, Salah did rack up his 93rd assist for Liverpool with an outrageous outside-of-the-boot cross that allowed Curtis Jones to open the scoring just before the hour mark.

Brentford claimed a share of the spoils through a close-range header from Kevin Schade but it made little difference to the hosts, as a point was still sufficient to secure qualification for the Champions League via a fifth-placed finish.

Below, GOAL issues ratings to all of the Liverpool players on show at Anfield as Salah and Andy Robertson brought the curtain down on memorable Merseyside careers...



  • Liverpool v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    In what might have been his final appearance at Anfield as a Liverpool player, the Brazilian made a sensational and vital point-black save from Kevin Schade just before the break. However, he was powerless to prevent Brentford from levelling.

    Curtis Jones (7/10):

    Once again played out of position at right-back but once again did a fine job. Jones was heavily involved in Liverpool's best attacks in the first half and then made the crucial breakthrough with a perfectly-timed run to convert Salah's sublime cross. Just a shame that the cross for Schade's header came off his backside but this was a timely reminder of Jones' quality ahead of his own possible summer exit.

    Ibrahima Konate (5/10):

    The Frenchman was very strong in the air and also precise with his passing. However, he picked up a silly booking for the kind of clumsy foul that is typical of the out-of-contract Konate.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    A typically dominant display from the Dutchman but he'll doubtless be desperately disappointed that Liverpool once again failed to keep a clean sheet.

    Andy Robertson (6/10):

    Selected ahead of Milos Kerkez in his last game for Liverpool and was solid if unspectacular. Allowed Schade to get ahead of him for the equaliser but he wasn't the only one caught out by the deflected cross and - just like his good mate Salah - the Scot received a fully deserved standing ovation when he went off.

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  • Liverpool v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    One of Liverpool's livelier players, Gravenberch made a couple of fine driving runs in the first half and also went close to scoring with a decent long-range strike.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Played with plenty of energy but this was another worryingly ineffective display for the most part and his frustration was evident in the wild tackle on Igor Thiago that earned him an injury-time booking.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10):

    Full of running as always and also picked out Gakpo in the area with a terrific cross that deserved a goal, while later teeing up a great chance for Florian Wirtz. By no means amazing but hard to be criticial of the only real contender for Liverpool's player of the season.

  • Liverpool v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (8/10):

    Played as if determined to bow out with a goal and was so unlucky to see a fantastic first-half free kick strike the post with Caoimhin Kelleher beaten all ends up. The ball in for Jones' goal was classic Salah and saw him move ahead of Steven Gerrard at the top of the Liverpool list for Premier League assists.

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    Created a couple of chances for his fellow forwards and it was the Dutchman who released Salah to tee up Jones for the opener - but Gakpo will be frustrated that his free header from Szoboszlai's cross struck a Brentford defender.

    Rio Ngumoha (7/10):

    The fearless teenager went at his marker at every opportunity and nearly broke the deadlock with a terrific curling effort that went just fractionally wide.


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    Subs & Manager

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    The fit-again German replaced Ngumoha with just under 20 minutes to go and although he initially looked a little sluggish, Wirtz was only denied a winner by a brilliant save from Kelleher in the dying seconds.

    Jeremie Frimpong (5/10):

    Took over on the right wing from Salah in the 74th minute but didn't make much of an impact.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Only replaced Gravenberch in midfield for the final 10 minutes.

    Milos Kerkez (N/A):

    Came on for Robertson in the 83rd minute.

    Joe Gomez (N/A):

    Replaced Konate late on..

    Arne Slot (5/10):

    Resisted the temptation to bench Salah for his latest outburst and was rewarded with an assist. Ngumoha also did well on his latest start but Slot has so much work to do this summer sorting out his disastrous defence.