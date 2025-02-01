Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Mohamed Salah's a man on a mission! Egyptian King's lethal left foot gets the job done as unbeatable Alisson shows why he's the best in the world

The Reds' top scorer netted a penalty and bent home a wonderful second as Arne Slot's side moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League

Catch them if you can! Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title as they beat Bournemouth 2-0 courtesy of two goals from main man Mohamed Salah.

The hosts had the better of a tightly-contested first half, with Antoine Semenyo forcing Alisson into a big save before hammering a rocket of a shot against the post, but it was Liverpool who took the lead on the half-hour mark, and in controversial circumstances.

Racing onto Andrew Robertson's searching long ball, the lively Cody Gakpo fell to the ground as he advanced into the box, with VAR ultimately deciding not to intervene after referee Darren England ruled the Dutchman had been clipped by Lewis Cook. Salah did the rest, confidently stepping up and giving Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance as he found the corner.

Despite taking the lead, Liverpool were up against it and Alisson had to pick the ball out of the net soon after the goal as he saw David Brooks' sweet strike fly past him. VAR did get involved this time, however, correctly ruling out the strike as Milos Kerkez had stepped into an offside position.

The Premier League leaders' Brazilian goalkeeper was at his best shortly after half-time as he kept out Semenyo from point-blank range before Bournemouth then wasted their biggest chance of the afternoon - in-form Justin Kluivert uncharacteristically prodding wide after Marcus Tavernier had fizzed a shot against the post.

Bournemouth would pay for the missed chances, with Alisson denying Semenyo yet again before full-time, as that man Salah wrapped up the points after 75 minutes, cutting inside onto his lethal left foot and dispatching a bending effort into the far corner. It was vintage Salah and with the Egyptian looking like a man on a mission, the Reds are going to take some stopping from here.

