Liverpool player ratings vs Atalanta: What has happened to Mo Salah?! Liverpool's Europa League comeback falters against Atalanta as the ever-reliable Egyptian fluffs his lines in Italy

For a short while, it seemed like another legendary Liverpool comeback was on. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a seventh-minute lead from the spot against Atalanta on Thursday night and, all of a sudden, it felt like they might actually overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in Europe - just as they did all those years ago on a famous night at Anfield.

But when the chance came for Salah to put Liverpool 2-0 up in Bergamo, the usually deadly Egyptian dragged his attempted lob over a stranded Juan Musso well wide of an open goal. The visitors wouldn't get a better chance to breathe new life into this Europa League quarter-final tie.

Indeed, just like Salah, who was replaced midway through the second half, Liverpool faded the longer the game wore on and Jurgen Klopp clearly still has plenty of work to do to revive his flagging squad ahead of Sunday's must-win Premier League game at Fulham.

He will look at the positives. Liverpool kept a clean sheet. They managed to win the game. But this didn't feel anything like a victory - and this didn't look anything like the real Mo Salah.

