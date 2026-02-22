Liverpool player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Alexis Mac Allister to the rescue! Argentine's late show gets Mohamed Salah and misfiring Reds' attack out of jail in vital victory for Champions League chasers

Forest opened Liverpool up within two minutes, as Callum Hudson-Odoi ghosted in behind Dominik Szoboszlai, but Alisson Becker was quick to leave his line and snuff out the danger. The home side were dominant throughout the first half, as Liverpool struggled to find a way up the pitch, but they were unable to make the most of more than one gilt-edged chance.

In the second half, Curtis Jones, who had replaced the injured Wirtz minutes before kick-off, had the Reds' best chance of the game at that point as a cut-back found him in the six-yard box, but Stefan Ortega extended a boot to maintain his clean sheet.

Liverpool, amazingly, thought they had the lead with just two minutes remaining; a brilliant Ortega save denied Hugo Ekitike and Mac Allister chased down Ola Aina's clearance, sending it into the net. A VAR review found the ball had hit his elbow, however, and it was ruled out.

Mere minutes later, Mac Allister did score the winner, pouncing on a brilliant Virgil van Dijk knock-down to snatch all three points.

