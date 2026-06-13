AFP
Liverpool plan dramatic reaction to Rio Ngumoha’s shock links with Bayern Munich - as Reds see teenage wonderkid generate unwelcome transfer talk
Reds prepare major contract offer for Ngumoha
According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to take decisive action to ensure Ngumoha remains on Merseyside for the long term. They are planning to sit down with the 17-year-old’s representatives to thrash out a new deal as soon as he celebrates his 18th birthday later this year. Despite the player only signing his first professional contract last September, the club feels an urgent upgrade is necessary to reflect his standing in the squad.
Officials at the club have been left unsettled by reports originating from Germany suggesting that Bayern Munich have identified the winger as their primary target for the left flank. Sources indicate that Liverpool are particularly frustrated by claims of an agreement between the Bundesliga giants and the player. By offering a new deal now, the Reds hope to kill off the narrative that Ngumoha could be tempted away from the Premier League.
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Iraola era offers fresh start for wonderkid
Last season was a mixed bag for Ngumoha, who made his debut in the FA Cup in the 2024-25 campaign and went on to register two goals and an assist in 29 appearances in what turned out to be Arne Slot's final season in charge. While his talent was never in doubt, there were whispers of frustration regarding his playing time under Slot. However, the arrival of Andoni Iraola at the helm could signal a turning point for the youngster’s career development. The winger, who is under contract until 2028, is now part of a squad being assessed by the new boss, who is expected to integrate younger talents more frequently.
Ngumoha further boosted his reputation after earning his first senior England cap in a 1-0 victory over New Zealand during the preparations for the World Cup. While he will not be part of the squad heading to the tournament, his stock has never been higher. Iraola views the pacey winger as a key component of his tactical setup moving forward, provided the club can successfully shut down the distractions coming from the transfer market.
Wider squad changes looming at Liverpool
While securing Ngumoha is a priority, the club is also navigating a period of significant transition elsewhere in the squad. Following the departure of Ibrahima Konate, goalkeeper Alisson Becker faces an uncertain future.
Iraola is reportedly considering whether a fresh face is needed to match his high-intensity style. With Alisson’s form dipping and the club looking to refresh the spine of the team, the upcoming window is shaping up to be one of the busiest in recent memory. This is especially true following the departures of prominent stars Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Konate at the end of the season, leaving Liverpool in desperate need of marquee signings. Amidst this upheaval, keeping hold of Ngumoha represents a vital piece of business for a club that prides itself on nurturing world-class talent rather than selling it to European rivals.
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Liverpool looks to Ngumoha to spark a squad revolution
Liverpool endured a thoroughly disappointing 2025-26 campaign, only managing to secure a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and agonisingly leaving it until the final matchday to guarantee a spot in the Champions League. Their struggles extended across all knockout competitions as well; the Reds suffered quarter-final exits in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, while their Carabao Cup run was cut short even earlier with a disappointing fourth-round departure. As a result, the club is now looking to mastermind a complete squad revolution, and Ngumoha could very well be one of its leading stars.