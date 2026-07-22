Liverpool make first move for Monaco star after PSG see another bid rejected

Liverpool have already secured the £34.5m signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna. However, speaking in a press conference on Tuesday ahead of facing Sunderland in a pre-season friendly, new boss Andoni Iraola admitted further reinforcements are needed. Iraola said: "We definitely need to sign a winger. You have to always be open to new options to improve the squad.

There are obvious situations that we know where we need to sign players. A winger, for example - we definitely need to sign a winger. But there are other situations that we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what's the cost, how we also see the players we have."

Iraola added: "We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust but is still not the ideal situation. So, it will depend on a lot of things." This search follows a stalled move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with Liverpool only willing to pay £86m compared to the estimated £112m asking price.