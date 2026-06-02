Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis

Maintaining his characteristic sense of humour despite the situation, Dalglish released a statement explaining how his poor technological skills led to the public disclosure: "As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer," said Sir Kenny.

"Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

"As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves."