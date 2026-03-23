Liverpool injury update: More woe for Federico Chiesa as he's sent home by Italy but it's positive news for Hugo Ekitike as he joins France squad

Chiesa had been included in Italy's squad for their World Cup play-offs, where they first face Northern Ireland before taking on either Wales or Bosnia should they progress from the semi-finals. The 28-year-old appeared as a late substitute during Liverpool's defeat to Brighton at the weekend but it has now been confirmed that the former Juventus star will recover from his latest knock back on Merseyside.

A statement from the Azzurri reads: "Federico Chiesa, whose condition was assessed upon arrival at the Federal Technical Centre, was deemed unavailable for the next two matches and, in agreement with the club, left the national team’s training camp."

Manager Gennaro Gattuso added: "Chiesa showed up for the call-up yesterday, but he had some minor physical problems, and both he and I thought it was pointless for him to stay."

Chiesa was a late summer signing ahead of the 2024-25 season and struggled for regular appearances under manager Arne Slot. While he has featured in 23 Premier League matches this term, scoring twice and registering one assist, only one of those has been a start.