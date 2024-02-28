The Reds are without several key players at the moment - so when will Jurgen Klopp have everyone available for selection again?

Liverpool are paying a heavy price for their pursuit of four trophies this season, with the Reds having suffered a plethora of injuries in recent weeks and months. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp had to put his faith in Academy graduates during Sunday's stunning Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Of course, the kids came up trumps, helping the Reds claim a famous 1-0 win at Wembley despite being shorn of so many regular squad members and certain starters. But one can be sure that Klopp wants all of his key men back for the business end of the season, with Liverpool presently top of the Premier League, set to resume their Europa League bid next week, and hosting Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

So, which players are set to imminently return to the fold? And who might not play again this season? GOAL breaks down Liverpool's lengthy injury list below...