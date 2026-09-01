Liverpool fail in late transfer deadline day loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool launched a late attempt on deadline day to sign Gusto on loan. The Merseyside club wanted to add the 23-year-old right-back to Andoni Iraola’s squad to provide high-quality depth and competition.

However, the pursuit ended without success because the two clubs could not agree on the fundamental structure of the deal. Liverpool were only prepared to negotiate a straight loan agreement with no obligation to buy at the end of the campaign. The club have had a quiet summer overall but did secure deals for Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Bradley Barcola before the window closed.