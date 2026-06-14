Liverpool fans left confused by bizarre Darwin Nunez social media post as Andoni Iraola urged to re-sign Uruguay striker

The bizarre timing of the club's post immediately triggered a massive response online, with supporters divided between excitement and suspicion. Reacting to the official tweet, fan @CalvinCaleb7 wrote: "Thought this was a welcome back Darwin post!", while @TheKopoholic simply added: "Bring him home."

The sentiment was heavily shared by @pathless__path, who pointed out the striker's clear tactical fit for the new manager: "Lol I thought Nunez joined us again and was ready to dance in joy. Please bring him in for free. He is built for the Iraola ball. He knows the club and will put his body on the line for the team."

Even more skeptical fans noticed the trend and wondered if there was an ulterior motive. @ateenfc suggested, "Admin knows what they’re doing," and @TeeRobinho theorised that the club is "trying to get a feel if the fans want him back." This theory was echoed by @TaintlessRed, who connected the tweet directly to the free-agent rumours: "It's an interesting choice to be tweeting about Darwin joining 4 years ago. We don't do that for other players who joined and left after only 4 years. I wonder if we're trying to bring him back on a free?"