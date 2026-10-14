'I trust them 100 per cent!' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola fiercely defends under-fire £239m duo Florian Wirtz & Bradley Barcola ahead of Champions League clash against LASK

Despite the mounting external pressure, Iraola remains entirely convinced by his forwards. Speaking to the media in Austria, the Reds boss emphasised that underlying performances are often masked by a lack of end product.

"With Bradley and Flo, they have had good games and bad games this season like everyone else," Iraola explained. "We know their level and we know they will give us good performances. The possibilities are the same. The other day, if Lewis Koumas scores the shot that he connects with really well, then it is one assist for Bradley."

He continued: "His performance is exactly the same but we will all say, 'Oof, he played really well with an assist'. Sometimes we focus only on the numbers. With Bradley, the other day, he had good situations and we did not finish them. Bradley and Flo are players that I trust 100 per cent."



