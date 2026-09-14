Lisandro Martinez hits out at 'unbelievable' VAR decisions after Manchester United derby defeat as defender slams Premier League officials

The Argentine centre-back was furious over the VAR decision that allowed City's 60th-minute winner to stand. He argued that Fernandez's movement in an offside position clearly disrupted the defensive line before Haaland slotted the ball home.

Speaking to ESPNafter the final whistle, Martinez asserted: "It is more than clear, everyone saw it. Haaland's goal was clearly influenced by the incident, because I tracked him and that left Haaland unmarked behind us. But it's fine, just a few games in and they already have plenty to sort out."

The 28-year-old initially attempted to rein in his frustration to avoid potential disciplinary sanctions from the Football Association (FA). However, he still strongly condemned the standards of referee Michael Oliver and the VAR officials in the English top flight.

"The referees here... I can't say too much because if you say anything, you get punished for nothing, sometimes just for speaking the truth. But that's fine, we have to accept it now and let them and everyone else see the obvious mistakes and decisions," he added.

"What I don't understand is: with so many cameras here, in the best league in the world, with so many people watching, leaving it in the hands of five or six people sitting there who keep making these decisions is unbelievable... It affects you, it takes three points away from you, it hurts, you lose a derby, but it is what it is."