Lisandro Martinez's season is over! Man Utd confirm defender has suffered ACL injury and will begin rehabilitation with fears Ruben Amorim may be without star until 2026
Manchester United informed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered an ACL injury, which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.
- Martinez was stretchered off vs Palace
- Scans revealed he has suffered an ACL injury
- Major blow for Amorim amid defensive struggles