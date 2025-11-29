Lisandro Martinez finally declared 'ready to play' as Man Utd defender given vote of fitness confidence by Ruben Amorim after 10 months out

United are looking to return to winning ways following Monday's 1-0 loss to rivals Everton. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's thundering first half strike was enough to separate the two sides at Old Trafford as United failed to break the Everton resolve, this despite Idrissa Gueye's early sending off for fighting with Toffees team-mate Michael Keane.

The result ended United's five-game unbeaten run and they have now failed to win their last three matches, following up respective 2-2 draws at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham with Monday's loss. A trip to Palace will be no easy task for United, however, as the Manchester side look to end a five-game winless streak at Selhurst Park.

Palace, who lost to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night, have been solid at home this season, losing just one of 10 games in south London. Martinez's return, though, is a boost for United, with Amorim confirming the Argentine centre-back is in line to play for the first time in 10 months.