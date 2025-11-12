'So much unfinished business!' - Lionesses star Alex Greenwood signs contract extension at Man City

She told the club's media: "I’m really happy to stay here, it’s the club I love and the club I want to be successful at and I’m really happy to be here for another two more [years]. Personally, I have so much unfinished business to be done, and I love this football club. It feels like home to me now and I feel this is where I belong and am meant to be.

"I’m really excited for what’s to come. I’m excited by the players, the new manager. And the start has been really positive, but I know there’s still so much more to come from this team. I would love nothing more than to lift more silverware at this football club."

Therese Sjogran, Manchester City’s Director of Football, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that Alex has signed a new deal with the club. It’s difficult to put into words how important she is on and off the pitch, and I know my respect and admiration for her as a player and person is shared by everyone at City. We’re excited by the direction this team is going in this season and beyond, and Alex is central to those ambition."

