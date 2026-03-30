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Lionesses star Missy Bo Kearns announces heartbreaking miscarriage
Devastating news for England midfielder
The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the tragic news with her followers, expressing the deep emotional toll the loss has taken on her and her partner Walsh. Kearns wrote: "With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we’ve lost our baby during pregnancy. The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain, and we’re still trying to come to terms with it all. Right now, we’re focusing on recovering and supporting each other through this. We truly appreciate the love and support around us more than we can say.”
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Recent pregnancy announcement
The news comes just weeks after the couple had joyfully announced they were expecting a baby. On March 2, they shared a video on social media that showed them painting “mum + dad, Sept 26” onto a wall and displaying ultrasound scans. At the time, Kearns had been withdrawn from the Lionesses squad for World Cup qualifiers due to her pregnancy. The original announcement had been met with an outpouring of love from the footballing community, with England team-mates such as Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead offering their congratulations. However, the subsequent weeks have proven to be an incredibly difficult period for the Villa star and Walsh as they dealt with the private tragedy before making it public.
Support floods in for Kearns and Walsh
Following the announcement of the miscarriage, several clubs and players have sent messages of support. Aston Villa Women released a statement saying: “We are sending all our love and support to Missy Bo and Liam at this difficult time.” Her former club, Liverpool, also reached out, stating: “Everyone at Liverpool Football Club sends their love and support to Missy Bo, Liam and their families at such a difficult time.” Luton Town also added their condolences on X, writing: “We send all our love and support to Liam, Missy Bo, and their families at this deeply sad time.”
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Focus on recovery and support
Kearns, who had made 11 appearances for Villa in the Women's Super League this season before her hiatus, will now focus on her physical and mental recovery. She had last featured on the pitch in mid-January, and it remains to be seen when she will feel ready to return to competitive action as she prioritises her wellbeing. The couple has asked for privacy and space as they continue to support one another through the recovery process, having expressed their deep gratitude for the messages they have received since sharing their news.