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Lionesses hero Lucy Bronze sets Chelsea Champions League challenge in bid to emulate ‘history’ of the Blues’ men’s team
Chasing the elusive European dream
Speaking to UEFA, Bronze expressed her desire to help Chelsea secure the one major honour missing from their cabinet. While the club have dominated domestically, European success remains the ultimate goal.
"It's the one piece of silverware that's just evaded the club; making the final, being so close in the semi-finals and beating top teams in the Champions League but not actually quite making it over the line," the 34-year-old said.
She hopes to elevate the women’s side to the legendary status of their male counterparts, adding: "The Champions League plays a huge part in the history of the men’s side as well, so it would be nice to finally get our hands on it."
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Overturning the deficit against Arsenal
To achieve that dream, the Blues have a mountain to climb. They must overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Arsenal when the London clubs meet again on Wednesday to progress to a fourth consecutive semi-final. However, the defender remains confident, having helped her side come from behind in similar circumstances against Manchester City last season. Her European pedigree is unmatched; having made her debut in the competition with Everton back in 2010, she became the first defender to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year in the 2018-19 campaign and won three consecutive titles with Lyon.
Experience and the power of belief
After suffering an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in last season's semi-finals, Chelsea have bolstered their squad with proven winners. "Off the back of last season’s Champions League, we’ve learned a lot and matured a lot. The group as a whole is relatively young, but I think bringing in myself, Keira Walsh, Ellie Carpenter — players who have been successful in the Champions League not just once but numerous times — that adds to the experience," she said.
Furthermore, the veteran believes psychological strength is paramount: "It’s not always the team that performs the best throughout the season that comes out on top... it’s just about sticking together and believing that you can do it."
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Finding inspiration in past legends
The right-back's hunger for continental glory was forged by watching iconic figures dominate the sport. "It’s a competition that I watched from afar for many years and watched so many superstars lift the trophy; I think back to Wendie Renard, someone who I played with, but watching her lift the trophy so many times was just inspirational to me," she said.
Moving countries twice specifically to win this tournament, her connection to it is profound. "I think it’s the competition I hold closest to my heart, I always have done, and every team that I go to, I find the Champions League is always the one thing that remains the same, no matter what team I've played for in Europe."