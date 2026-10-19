Lionesses boost! Sarina Wiegman signs new long-term England contract extension until 2029

Wiegman has extended her contract with England's women's team through to 2029. Her previous deal was set to expire after the 2027 World Cup, but the extension commits her to the role beyond the 2029 European Championship.

The decision comes as a major boost and relief to the FA. Wiegman had recently sidestepped queries regarding her long-term plans before England's playoff matches against Greece, but full clarity has now been provided.

Assistant coaches Janneke Bijl and Arvid Smit, along with goalkeeper coach Darren Ward, have also extended their contracts until 2029. The entire technical staff will remain together for the next major tournament cycle.