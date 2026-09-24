AFP
Lionel Scaloni delays Argentina contract renewal meeting with federation president over unexpected dentist visit
Contract talks on hold
Scaloni has provided an update on his future with the Argentina national team, revealing that a dental issue prevented a crucial meeting regarding his contract renewal. Speaking to Argentine outlet Olé on the sidelines of the national team's training during the current international break, the manager admitted that official discussions have not yet taken place.
"I had time to disconnect a bit, to let the bitterness of not being able to win pass but with the peace of mind that everything was given," Scaloni explained. "Regarding my situation, there is no news. We were going to meet yesterday but I had to go to the dentist and we couldn't. There is a predisposition to sit down, for now everything is the same."
Heartbreak against Spain
Reflecting on recent setbacks, Scaloni admitted the profound disappointment of falling short against Spain in their latest decisive encounter. He did not hide his feelings about the missed opportunity to secure another major trophy for his country, especially after their incredible run of form over the past few years.
"The blow of not having won was strong. We were at the door of another world title," he confessed. Despite the painful loss on the global stage, the squad remain united, with senior players continuously expressing their unwavering support for the coaching staff regardless of what the future holds.
Desire to remain in charge
Following months of speculation, federation chiefs remain optimistic about retaining the man who masterminded their golden era, which includes the 2022 World Cup and consecutive Copa America triumphs. A two-year extension offer running until the 2030 tournament is reportedly being prepared by the association.
Despite the delay in formal negotiations, the manager maintains a highly positive stance toward reaching an agreement. "There is a desire to be here," Scaloni told Olé when asked about continuing at the helm. He also emphasised the need for comprehensive dialogue moving forward, adding: "There are a lot of aspects that we have to talk about with the president."
- Getty Images Sport
Upcoming international fixtures
Argentina are now preparing for a demanding schedule of international friendlies. The national side will face Bolivia on 30 September before taking on Burkina Faso three days later. The intensive break concludes with an emotional Buenos Aires send-off for Lionel Messi against Benin on 6 October.
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