Lionel Messi slams 'strange' World Cup final conspiracy theories and confirms Argentina retirement in emotional farewell

Speaking directly to the Buenos Aires crowd, Messi moved to quash the speculation that had clouded their tournament conclusion. "The truth is that nothing strange happened in the final, as some are saying," he declared. "We gave it our all. The match against England was incredibly draining for us, both physically and emotionally. We barely made it.

"We fought as we always do, but unfortunately, we couldn't become champions. But have no doubt that every single one of my teammates left everything on the field for this jersey."

The veteran forward then shifted his focus to the personal significance of his departure, fighting back tears as he paid tribute to his late father, Jorge, who passed away in August at the age of 68. "It's a lot of emotions. Obviously, the first thing I think about is my dad," he began. "All that's left for me to do is say thank you. It's meant so much to me to wear this shirt for 20 years. I never stopped striving, fighting, or wanting to be here."



