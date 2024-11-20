Lionel Messi equals USMNT icon Landon Donovan's record for most assists in international football while Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez matches Diego Maradona after stunning winning goal vs Peru
Lionel Messi matched the record for the most assists in international football history when he set up Argentina's winning goal against Peru.
- Messi set up Lautaro's stunning winner
- Argentina icon matches USMNT legend Donovan
- Inter striker equals Maradona with goal