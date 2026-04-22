Lionel Messi’s former team-mate has a role to play in dashing Man City’s domestic treble dream - with Oriol Romeu bringing ‘old-school’ qualities to Southampton

A travelling army of supporters is preparing to descend on Wembley Stadium, with the club’s official training kit partner preparing to carry several of those on the Midnite Express, and Romeu has work to do behind the scenes even if he does not step foot on the field against Pep Guardiola’s side - who could complete a clean sweep of domestic honours this season.

Former Saints striker Long told GOAL when asked about the intangible qualities that Romeu offers to Southampton: “You'd be surprised what he'd bring behind the scenes. He would bring a lot of that confidence and that camaraderie.

“I always said, ‘if I ever went to a war, I'd want Oriol beside me’. He's that sort of character. Even though he's not playing, I'm sure he's the first out in training and the last to leave. He is so professional.

“He's knowledgeable about the game, obviously, being at Chelsea and Barcelona. His whole demeanour is infectious for all the players around him.

“It was a great signing to get him in, to get him part of the dressing room because there's a lot of inexperienced players there. They're still finding their foothold in the game. If they do go to the Premier League, I'm sure that would be vital for them as well.”

Long added on Romeu’s knowhow, with there not many former Barcelona players in the second tier of English football: “Even the way he trains, he's that determined in training. He trains like he plays. He could have got a yellow card every day in training, he's that sort of player. It's all honest and he's just trying to better himself, better the team. Like I said, if you were going to war, you'd want him on your side.”