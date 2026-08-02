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Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami squad as reigning MLS Cup champs continue Supporters’ Shield push
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Messi back among the subs
Messi is back in Miami’s squad after taking a two-week break following Argentina’s World Cup final defeat. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to training earlier this week, having missed the MLS All-Star Game during his time away.
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Miami's midfield starting to form
The rest of the team, though, is nearing full strength. De Paul, who started the World Cup final and was a key player for his country throughout the tournament, was named to the starting XI. He joins Brazilian legend Casemiro for the first time - after the former Man United man impressed in his MLS debut against Montreal.
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Luis Suarez trusted again
Saturday represented another chance for Luis Suarez, who has found a new lease of life under new manager Guillermo Hoyos. The Uruguayan has bagged six in his last three games, including a late penalty to win it against Montreal last week. He has formed a quietly effective partnership with DP striker German Berterame up front for the Herons.
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A busy few months to come
Messi's return is a welcome one for Miami, who seem set to be fighting on two fronts for the remainder of the season. After Saturday night, focus turns to a fixture against Atletico San Luis on Wednesday as part of a packed Leagues Cup slate.
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