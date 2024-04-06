When will Lionel Messi return? Inter Miami handed huge boost ahead of Colorado Rapids clash

GettyJack McRaeWhen will Lionel Messi return? Inter Miami handed huge boost ahead of Colorado Rapids clashLionel MessiInter Miami CFColorado RapidsInter Miami CF vs Colorado RapidsMajor League SoccerInter Miami have been boosted by the return of Lionel Messi to training ahead of their clash against Colorado Rapids.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi returns to training for Inter MiamiHerons have struggled without ArgentineFace Colorado Rapids in MLS