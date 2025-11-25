'The person that paved the way for me' - Lionel Messi pays moving tribute to Omar Souto as Argentine FA icon passes away aged 73

Posting on Instagram to his 509 million followers, Messi shared his tribute to Souto with the world.

The Inter Miami megastar credits Souto with making his international career possible. Messi has clinched two Copa America titles and the World Cup in 196 appearances and counting since 2005, scoring a South American record 115 goals along the way.

Messi, who had been living and playing in Spain with Barcelona from the age of 13, first represented Argentina at Under-20 level in 2004, making his senior debut aged 18.

"You were always there, and you were the one who paved the way for the AFA to notice me," he posted in memory of Souto. "A tremendous human being, impossible to forget for all of us who had the privilege of playing for the National Team. Your mark will remain forever. We will never forget you, Omar. Rest in peace."