‘Lionel Messi has made MLS his playground’ - Argentine GOAT tipped to illuminate 2026 World Cup after proving with Inter Miami that he still has ‘special X-factor’

Ex-Manchester United striker Yorke, who is currently manager of the Trinidad & Tobago national team and keeps a close eye on events in North America, has told PokerScout: “Lionel Messi has made MLS his playground. When you start as a kid, you have all your mates around you, you're just playing football and enjoying yourself. You're still the best player, picking everybody up, and everyone is running around, getting you the ball.

“He seems like he's in that playground again. Even though he's coming to the end of his career, he's still in that little playground where everyone is kind of running around. He is still, obviously, a fantastic player.

“When you have that kind of ability, sometimes you don't have to do too much. He's never been the most workmanlike professional, but his ability is unquestionably the best in the world. It's huge to admire the consistency he continues to bring.

“Still deceptive, still has a little bit left in the locker. You'd probably think this was going to be the last rodeo for him and he would want to go out with a bang.

“Don't write him off just because he's got that special X-factor that he can still produce a bit of magic. It'd be interesting to see how he does get on in the World Cup because the level of the World Cup compared to where we are in the MLS is not quite the same.

“So you'd be interested to see where he's at with these young players being a little bit more aggressive towards him. But still, undoubtedly, he's still the best player in the world with how he goes about it.

“In Miami he's embraced it and he's loving life. So yeah, I look forward to seeing how he gets on because he's still one of the best players to watch.”

