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Lionel Messi return date uncertain as Inter Miami mourn the tragic death of Jorge Messi
Inter Miami mourn Jorge Messi
Inter Miami have sent messages of heartfelt support to their club captain, Messi, following the tragic passing of his father. Jorge died on Saturday at the age of 68 in a hospital located in the central Argentina city of Rosario. The heartbreaking news has deeply affected the entire Major League Soccer franchise, with players and staff rallying around the forward during this incredibly difficult time.
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Dressing room feels immense pain
Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos admitted the devastating news has been a source of immense pain inside the dressing room as the squad navigates the difficult moment.
"Regarding Leo, we know what happened, and it is a huge shame, a source of great pain, and we have really felt that impact," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN.
"It has been very hard. Often, there are no words for it. When you go through such a difficult experience, it is hard to recover, yet it is something we all face. In a way, we never truly learn from it because the pain is so intense.
Emotional tribute at Nu Stadium
The club formally honoured Jorge by holding an emotional moment of silence ahead of kick-off at Miami's Nu Stadium, with his name prominently displayed on the stadium screens. The Inter Miami players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect. Meanwhile, supporters unveiled flags and chanted in the 10th minute in support of their absent captain, displaying a poignant banner that read "Fuerza [stay strong] Leo".
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Preparing for Club Leon test
Hoyos did not specify exactly when Messi would ultimately rejoin the Inter Miami squad, insisting the club will give the legendary forward all the necessary time he needs to grieve. Inter Miami will now look to focus their attention back onto the pitch as they prepare to face Club Leon on Wednesday in group stage match of the 2026 Leagues Cup.
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