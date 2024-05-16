Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list ahead of Lorenzo Insigne and Sergio Busquets with Inter Miami payroll now biggest in league history

Getty ImagesDanny RyanLionel Messi tops MLS salary list ahead of Lorenzo Insigne and Sergio Busquets with Inter Miami payroll now biggest in league historyLionel MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerLionel Messi is the top earner in Major League Soccer and he is making more than 25 entire team rosters from the division.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi and Busquets dominate Miami's wage billSuarez and Alba on low sums in comparisonWorth of Messi's deal overall is astronomicalArticle continues below