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How Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo influenced Robert Lewandowski’s decision to leave Barcelona as a free agent - with Polish striker having MLS & Saudi Pro League options
The Messi and Ronaldo blueprint
As Lewandowski prepares to leave Catalonia, it has emerged that the enduring excellence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has played a significant role in his decision-making process. The 37-year-old forward has watched his long-time rivals continue to dominate the headlines and lead the line for Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively, fueling his own desire to remain a centrepiece of a starting XI.
Piotr Urban, son of Poland manager Jan Urban, has shed light on the striker's mindset. Speaking to WP Sportowe Fakty, he explained: “You could say that he has everything in Spain: a great club, a beautiful city, prestige, money, trophies and a happy family. On the other hand, he still has a long way to go in his career. Robert sees that Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are performing at their best at their respective clubs, and he doesn’t aspire to be a substitute either. This is the ambition that has guided his entire career.”
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Frustration over reduced role
The 2025-26 campaign has been a difficult one for Lewandowski regarding his status under Hansi Flick. Despite his legendary status, he has only started 15 of his 29 La Liga appearances this term, a statistic that reportedly does not sit well with a player who still believes he belongs at the summit of world football. Lewandowski is no longer willing to accept a supporting role as he enters the final stages of his playing days.
“It is not Barcelona who renounce Lewandowski, it is Robert who leaves Barcelona. And honestly? I don’t blame him,” Urban added. “It is more profitable for Barcelona that Lewandowski stays. President Laporta himself has spoken about this in interviews. Strategically, it makes more sense. Lewandowski’s position is clear to me: he is the one who resigns from Barcelona.”
Seeking a defined starting position
Lewandowski’s departure appears to be driven by sporting merit rather than financial gain, although his next destination will certainly offer a lucrative package. The striker is prioritising a project where he is the first name on the teamsheet, something that is no longer guaranteed at the Blaugrana as the club looks toward a fresh attacking revamp under Flick.
Urban continued: “Robert is probably waiting to find out if he will be an undisputed starter at Barcelona. He wants to have a defined position and be the starting striker. That matters more to him than the club where he will continue his career. I’m convinced that playing a supporting role this season has been a drag on Robert.”
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MLS or Saudi Pro League next?
With his exit from the Spanish giants now essentially confirmed, the race for Lewandowski’s signature has narrowed down to two distinct paths. Major League Soccer remains a strong possibility, with the Chicago Fire heavily linked with a move to bring the Pole to the United States. However, the riches of the Saudi Pro League are also on the table. Al-Hilal are reportedly leading the chase to bring the former Bayern Munich star to the Middle East, offering him the chance to compete against Ronaldo once again.