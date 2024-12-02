Messi Ronaldo Getty
Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo headline FIFPRO Men's World 11 shortlist, with Mohamed Salah not nominated

L. MessiC. RonaldoAl Nassr FCArgentinaInter Miami CFM. SalahLiverpool

The 26 finalists include the two players with the most Ballons d'Or in history, with all winners set to be announced next week

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among FIFPRO World 11 finalists
  • Ballon d'Or winner Rodri included
  • Injury prevented inclusion of Thibaut Courtois
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱