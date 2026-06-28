AFP
‘Could have further cemented his legendary status’ - Why Lionel Messi was on the bench for Argentina before making more World Cup history with cheeky free-kick
Selfless Messi prioritises the team
While most players chasing immortality would demand every minute of action, Messi took a different approach in Argentina’s Group J finale. The legendary number 10 started among the substitutes, a decision that head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed was actually driven by the player himself.
Following the 3-1 win, Scaloni explained that the 39-year-old was more focused on the squad's longevity than his own individual accolades. "Today he could have played 90 minutes and, with all due respect to the opponent, he could have further cemented his legendary status," Scaloni told reporters after the game. "But he preferred to let his team-mates get playing time and focus on what's to come. That speaks volumes about him, because he doesn't dwell on those numbers that everyone talks about. That speaks volumes about what the national team, the group, and his team-mates mean to him."
- Getty Images Sport
History rewritten from the bench
Even with his selfless approach, Messi cannot seem to avoid breaking records. Coming on in the 60th minute, he needed just 20 minutes to convert a clinical free-kick, becoming the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches. The strike took his total to 19 goals in the history of the competition, keeping him ahead of names like Kylian Mbappe and Miroslav Klose.
The victory ensured Argentina emerged from the group stage with a perfect record, joining heavyweights France and Mexico as the only teams to do so in 2026. Scaloni used the opportunity to experiment, even deploying midfielder Exequiel Palacios as a right-back to rest Nahuel Molina and protect Gonzalo Montiel from unnecessary risk.
Warning signs ahead of Cape Verde
Argentina now turn their attention to a round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, and Scaloni is refusing to let complacency creep in. Despite the reigning champions being heavy favorites for the knockout tie on July 7, the manager pointed to the African side's resilient performances against elite opposition earlier in the tournament.
"They're a good team, they've made things difficult for all three of their opponents," Scaloni warned. "They're a tough rival, they're going to make things difficult for us because they already did it to Spain, who are one of the favorites, to Uruguay, and to Saudi Arabia. Based on what we're seeing in this World Cup, we have to be careful. They're a fast, quality, and good team."
- Getty Images Sport
Concerns over heat and scheduling
Beyond the tactical threat of Cape Verde, Scaloni expressed his frustration regarding the environmental factors in Miami. The upcoming knockout fixture is scheduled for a time slot that remains a point of contention for the Argentine camp, particularly given the high temperatures expected in Florida.
Scaloni stated: "We are going to play in a lot of heat, at a time that is difficult to understand, but everyone has played like that so we cannot complain." The manager will be hoping that the rest given to his key stars, spearheaded by Messi's request to sit out the first hour against Jordan, will provide the physical edge needed to navigate the treacherous path toward defending their world title.