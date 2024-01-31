Lionel Messi, Barcelona manager?! Blaugrana urged to appoint club icon and Inter Miami superstar as outgoing Xavi's replacement

Lionel Messi, Barcelona manager?! Blaugrana urged to appoint club icon and Inter Miami superstar as outgoing Xavi's replacementJames HunsleyGettyLionel MessiXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaInter Miami CFLionel Messi has been tipped to become the next manager of Barcelona, following Xavi's announcement that he will be moving on in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowXavi to step down in summerMessi urged to take over managerial roleMurphy claims "everything he touches turns to gold"