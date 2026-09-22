Another Ballon d'Or for the GOAT! Alexis Mac Allister backs Lionel Messi for more individual glory as Argentina prepare for life after their talismanic captain

Speaking to ESPN, Mac Allister explained the squad's immense appreciation for their talisman. "The words for Messi are always the same: gratitude, and the realisation that there will never be another like him," he said. "We've enjoyed our time with him immensely. We're also grateful to him for everything he's helped us win. It's sure to be a very emotional occasion."

The midfielder stressed that the national team must adapt tactically once their captain steps away. "It will be a different process with new players coming in," he explained. "We need to start realising that the best player in the world, the one who made all the difference, won't be there anymore, and that we'll have to grow stronger as a team."

When quizzed about Messi's chances of claiming the Ballon d'Or, Mac Allister confidently backed his compatriot. "As Argentines we'd love for Messi to win it. He had an incredible World Cup and I don't see why he shouldn't be awarded it," he added. "We all know that Leo has always prioritised the team over individual achievements, so it wouldn't be a big deal for him."



