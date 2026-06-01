Farewell tour: Lionel Messi all smiles as he checks in to Argentina’s World Cup camp - but is international retirement imminent for the South American GOAT?

Argentina arrived in Missouri, completing an 11-hour flight from Ezeiza International Airport that was steeped in national nostalgia. The team travelled on Aerolineas Argentinas flight 1978, a deliberate nod to the year they first lifted the trophy on home soil, with a specially decorated Airbus A330 featuring Messi’s iconic No. 10 on the tail and three gold stars representing their historic triumphs.

The squad has set up its base at the Origin Hotel near downtown Kansas City, which has been transformed into a fortress of blue and white. While some European-based stars are yet to join the group, the majority of Lionel Scaloni's 26-man roster made the trip. The team is scheduled to hold its first full training session on Monday at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the state-of-the-art facility usually home to MLS side Sporting Kansas City.



