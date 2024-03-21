Linda Caicedo: The making of the NXGN 2024 women's winner

The 19-year-old was voted the best teenage talent in the women's game, and has already shown how special she is on the global stage

Every footballing prodigy has that moment where they announce themselves to the world, when they are transformed from budding young prospect to a serious talent on everyone’s radar. For Linda Caicedo, the NXGN 2024 winner, that moment came on the biggest stage in the women’s game, at last year’s World Cup.

The scores were goalless as the clock prepared to tick into the 53rd minute of Colombia’s group-stage clash with Germany, the favourites to win the tournament. But it was the South American nation that were knocking on the door, and when Caicedo picked the ball up on the left-hand side of the box shortly after half-time, she broke the deadlock in truly special fashion.

Facing up to Sara Dabritz, and with Svenja Huth rushing in to challenge her, she waited for the perfect moment to sidestep the latter and cut inside the former, unleashing a gorgeous curling shot that flew perfectly into the top corner of Merle Frohms’ goal.

Immediately, the 18-year-old peeled away and raced towards the partisan crowd, one swarming with Colombia yellow and the odd space-themed purple jersey that their teenage prodigy was sporting as she netted a goal that would later be nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award. The fans were as big a reason as any to want to attend a Colombia match during that World Cup, such was the incredible support they provided some 10,000 miles from home, and Caicedo had given them a reason to believe this could be a truly magical month in Australia.

Sometimes, these moments of individual brilliance prove to be flashes in the pan, and the promising talents that produce them can fail to live up to the hype that follows. But Caicedo shows no signs of going in that direction. Indeed, right now, there is no teenager in the women’s game as captivating as Colombia and Real Madrid’s talismanic winger.