'It's like a film' - Kylian Mbappe reflects on cinematic Zinedine Zidane reunion 15 years after Real Madrid trial

The managerial switch marks the end of an era, as Deschamps saw his 14-year tenure conclude after France suffered a semi-final defeat against Spain at the World Cup in July.

Discussing the transition, Mbappe outlined the team's ambitions: "We're starting a new process with France. We have two years to prepare for the European Championship and that's what we're focused on now. It's a new era with a new coach. We have the Nations League coming up, four games, and we'll see how they go. It's going to be new for everyone because all we've known is Deschamps. It's going to be a change for us, but I think everything is going to go very well."