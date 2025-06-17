This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liga MX announces first 14 All-Stars to face MLS in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on July 23 at Q2 Stadium Liga MX Major League Soccer S. Ramos J. Rodriguez James Rodríguez and Sergio Ramos are not on initial list, but could be added later as 16 more players will complete the 30-man squad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The head coach will be either Antonio Mohamed or André Jardine

Two players will be selected by FMF Commissioner Mikel Arriola

The Apertura 2025 season will already be underway at the time of the match Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now