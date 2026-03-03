'Life has been cruel' - Rodrygo opens up on heartbreak as Real Madrid star accepts World Cup dream is over with massive injury blow

The emotional weight of this catastrophe extends far beyond the Spanish capital, as the massive injury blow officially deprives Rodrygo of a place at the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian international took to his Instagram account to share his immense grief, describing the moment as one of the saddest days of his life. He admitted that this exact diagnosis represents a nightmare scenario he had always deeply feared throughout his entire professional journey.

"One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things have I experienced that I also didn’t deserve," he wrote.

"A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, preventing me from doing what I love most for a while. I am out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always, which is nothing new."