Liam Rosenior confident Chelsea can win SIX games in a row to secure return to Champions League

Despite sitting four points behind Liverpool in the race for a top-five finish, Rosenior remains adamant that Chelsea can still achieve their primary objective of returning to Europe’s elite competition. The Blues find themselves under significant pressure following a patchy run of form, but the manager believes the quality within the dressing room is sufficient to produce a perfect end to the campaign.

When asked directly if his side could win six games from six, Rosenior was bullish about their prospects. "That’s the great thing about the quality we have in this team – we are capable," Rosenior said. "But to be capable is one thing. To go and produce it is another. Time is running out. We need to make sure we get each performance as perfect as possible in every aspect of the game, and in the knowledge that if we do that, we have the potential to win every game between now and the rest of the season."