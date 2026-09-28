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imago-sport-1076640473.jpgPaul Marriott
Adhe Makayasa

Liam Gallagher claims to have inside information on Manchester City legal verdict after secret high-level talks

Manchester City
Premier League

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has claimed to possess confidential insight regarding Manchester City's eventual punishment following explosive legal revelations. The outspoken musician moved to reassure anxious supporters on social media, insisting discussions with a senior figure confirmed the club will avoid severe sporting sanctions despite mounting scrutiny.

  • Musician downplays looming sporting sanctions

    English football was rocked by reports that City had been found guilty of 114 out of 115 financial breaches by an independent Premier League commission. The marathon investigation spanning from 2009 to 2018 triggered widespread speculation over severe sanctions, ranging from forced relegation to the stripping of historical titles. However, Gallagher dismissed the doomsday talk, claiming to hold inside details on the club's true fate from a senior contact.

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  • imago-sport-1076640446.jpgPaul Marriott

    Rocker reveals alleged punishment details

    The acclaimed musician and die-hard Citizens supporter shared his claims on social media platform X, claiming to have spoken directly with a high-ranking football figure. Leaking the sanction he expects the Etihad hierarchy to face, Gallagher wrote: "If we lose our appeal which we won't we'll be getting a FINE and TRANSFER BAN and that's it so all."

    Seeking to calm anxious City supporters awaiting the official verdict, the Oasis frontman added: "Hush it up."

  • Rivals mock singer's inside scoop

    The rock star's bold claims immediately prompted widespread scepticism and mockery from rival fans doubting the credibility of his information.

    Many onlookers were amused by Gallagher's confidence, especially given that Premier League rules allow for far harsher penalties. Pointing to the prospect of demotion down the pyramid, one fan quipped on social media: "Enjoy Doncaster [Rovers] away buddy."

    Casting doubt on the leak before the commission delivers its formal sanction, another added: "Can't wait to revisit this when the punishment is handed out!"

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  • imago-sport-1083625567.jpgEvery Second Media

    Lengthy legal appeals prolong uncertainty

    A definitive ruling on the sanctions is not expected imminently, with due legal process still unfolding. City are almost certain to lodge a formal appeal against the guilty findings, a move set to drag the saga out for several more months. The persistent regulatory cloud threatens to distract Enzo Maresca's side as they pursue their domestic and European ambitions.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
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