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Liam Delap wants 'at least another season' at Chelsea to prove worth to Xabi Alonso despite bleak 'easier to move on' transfer status
Delap determined to fight for Blues future
Delap remains committed to proving himself at Chelsea and is keen to stay at least another season to silence his critics, according to BBC. The 23-year-old forward arrived in west London with high expectations but has seen his stock fall after a campaign defined more by injury and frustration than goals.
Despite the difficult start, the former Man City player is not looking for an escape route. He has recently consolidated his life in the area by deciding to buy a house locally, signaling a long-term intention to make his move to the Blues a success. Delap is said to be eager to work under Xabi Alonso, who will officially take the reins at Chelsea on July 1.
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A debut season to forget
The numbers from Delap's first year at Chelsea make for grim reading relative to his £30 million transfer fee. He managed just one Premier League goal last season and two in 41 appearances across all competitions, finishing the campaign without scoring in his final 26 matches. His struggles were compounded by a dislocated shoulder in a match against Bournemouth, which severely limited his physical impact on the pitch.
Those close to the player acknowledge that expectations have not been met so far, though they also point to a challenging adaptation period. Competition for places has intensified following the arrival of Joao Pedro, who has quickly established himself as one of Chelsea's key attacking players after his £55m move from Brighton. Pedro’s form has pushed Delap further down the pecking order, leaving his role in the squad uncertain.
Transfer interest and squad pressure
While Delap wants to stay, the club's lack of European football next season means a bloated squad must be trimmed. The striker’s relatively low fee compared to other stars means he could be viewed as "easier to move on" if the club needs to balance the books. Chelsea finished a disappointing 10th last term, and the pressure is on to provide Alonso with a streamlined, elite group.
Newcastle United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation as they search for a new focal point in attack. The Magpies are reportedly intensifying their search for a new number nine and consider Delap a high-potential option despite his recent lack of goals. With Nicolas Jackson also potentially returning from his loan at Bayern Munich, the competition for the striker spot is set to become even fiercer at the Stamford Bridge.
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The Alonso factor
The final decision on Delap’s future will likely rest with Alonso. The Spanish tactician will need to evaluate whether the striker’s work rate is enough to warrant a place in his new-look side. Delap’s physical style of play was a hallmark of his time at Ipswich Town, but he has yet to replicate that dominance in a Chelsea shirt.
With Chelsea needing to sell players to help fund new arrivals under UEFA’s financial regulations, the young forward is at a crossroads. He is desperate to prove that his potential is real, but he will need to find his scoring boots early in pre-season if he is to convince the new manager that he belongs at the Stamford Bridge.