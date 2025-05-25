Levi Colwill(C)Getty Images
Richie Mills

'Everyone has been talking a lot of sh*t!' - Levi Colwill hits back at Chelsea critics with X-rated statement on live TV after scoring winner at Nottingham Forest to seal Champions League qualification

L. ColwillChelseaNottingham Forest vs ChelseaNottingham ForestPremier LeagueChampions League

Levi Colwill has hit out at Chelsea's critics for "talking sh*t" after his goal at Nottingham Forest secured his side Champions League football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 1-0
  • Secure Champions League qualification
  • Colwill hits out at club's critics
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match