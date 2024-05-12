Leon Goretzka bosses it for Bayern Munich as injured Harry Kane sees Bundesliga goalscoring record hopes crumble for good in comfortable win over Wolfsburg
Leon Goretzka turned in a dominant performance in central midfield as Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 win against mid-table Wolfsburg
- Lovro Zvonarek opened scoring in first Bundesliga start
- Goretzka added a second, controlled the midfield
- Harry Kane missed fixture due to back injury