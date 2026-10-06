'It was amazing' - Leny Yoro savours senior France debut as Zinedine Zidane hails Manchester United defender

A steady progression through the international youth ranks culminated in an unforgettable opportunity for the gifted youngster to showcase his credentials before the Parisian crowd.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ Foot after the match about a momentous night witnessed by his family, Yoro said: "Honestly, I don't think I could have asked for anything better. A home match against Belgium, with my family there. It was a really great game, too.

"Of course, we would have hoped for a clean sheet, but we got the win, so we're not going to complain. It was amazing."