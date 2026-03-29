Leicester Premier League title-winner offers to help club in fight against relegation to League One

Albrighton has revealed that he and several of his former title-winning team-mates are ready and willing to help Leicester in their hour of need, though the club has yet to reach out. The former winger, who made 313 appearances for the club and lifted three major trophies, is pained by the current state of affairs at his former club.

The 34-year-old expressed a collective desire among the 2016 legends to give back to the institution that made history. "We all say that if we could have a job at any of our former clubs, we’d choose Leicester," Albrighton told the Daily Mail "We didn’t all grow up supporting Leicester but we are massive fans now and we just want to help as much as possible. For whatever reason, it hasn’t materialised."