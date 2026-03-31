LEGACY: England’s boys of 1966 - when football really did 'come home'

For a nation that invented football as we know it and brought it to many parts of the world, England initially showed very little interest in the World Cup. They did not enter the first three editions of the tournament as they had withdrawn from FIFA, before finally re-joining in time for the 1950 World Cup, turning up thinking they were going to win it. Instead they went home at the first hurdle after one of their most humiliating defeats ever, losing 1-0 to the United States.

An even bigger embarrassment came three years later, when they were destroyed 6-3 by Hungary at Wembley. "Perhaps England, once the masters, can now learn from the pupils," said a boastful Ferenc Puskas. Playing for England that day was Stanley Matthews, the first ever winner of the Ballon d’Or. So too was Alf Ramsey, who had the misfortune to also be on the pitch in that first debacle against the U.S.

A decade after losing the ‘Match of the Century’ to Hungary, Ramsey was named England boss, and the Football Association could not have picked a better man to revive their fortunes. Ramsey had previously taken over Ipswich Town while in the Third Division and taken them all the way to become First Division champions. His team had no star names but a relentless will to win and a sense of how to do it.

Ramsey took that nous with him to the national team. When he was appointed, he vowed, "Even in the days when England had great players like Stanley Matthews and Tom Finney, the team would have been better with a rigid plan. Any plan must be adapted to the strengths and the weaknesses of the players."

Ramsey built his England on a rock-solid defence that would not concede a goal at the 1966 World Cup until the 83rd minute of the semi-final against Portugal. But perhaps the best illustration of his pragmatism was deploying his star player, Bobby Charlton, to man-mark Franz Beckenbauer in the final.