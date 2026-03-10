LEGACY: Algeria's World Cup journey - from the 'Disgrace of Gijon' to pride in Porto Alegre

The Spanish train swayed north toward Gijon full of fans from different corners of the world; the Germans with their hats, excited Spaniards, and a small Algerian group waving flags despite the fatigue and distance they had travelled. I watched them and thought, ‘How many stories this train holds, of dreams, memories, and tears yet to come’.

Onboard, I bought a copy of El Pais. The headline read: "An easy match for the Germans. No surprises expected." In Kicker magazine, I read: "Algeria has enthusiasm… but football requires more than enthusiasm." I smiled. I didn’t know whether their arrogance would make them underestimate us, but I was certain that inside every Algerian there is something that must never be underestimated.

The stadium itself was boiling, the grass glimmering beneath a pale sun, as if the sky itself awaited a miracle. Algeria in green, standing face to face with the grim-faced Germans. Rabah Madjer shone like a sword while Lakhdar Belloumi smiled with the confidence of a man who knew that history favours the brave.

I leapt from my seat after Madjer's opening goal as my pen fell from my hand and I shouted like never before. I saw the Algerian flag rise in a European stadium for the first time. Then came the German equaliser… Tension, for a moment, but Belloumi was there - goal! Algeria two, Germany one.

We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. Even the German journalists were silent for a few seconds before writing in confusion. The next day, the newspapers spoke in the voice of the world. LeMonde: "The Algerians taught the arrogant Germans a lesson in dignity"; The Guardian: "This match will change Europe’s view of African football"; Bild: "They shocked us… We never expected this. A humiliation for Germany."

That night, we didn’t sleep. Algerian fans sang through the streets of Gijon until dawn. We weren’t just winners, we were the first Arabs to defeat Germany at the World Cup.