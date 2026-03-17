LEGACY: How 2026 co-hosts Canada enjoyed a World Cup rebirth in Qatar

It started in 2019, when Canada beat the United States for the first time in 34 years. Instead of leading the team in celebration, then-manager John Herdman showed Les Rouges a compilation of a series of "sacrificial acts" from the team.

First, it was Jonathan David chasing down Michael Bradley as he tried to dictate the game. Then, it was the Canada bench reacting to a hard foul. Herdman argued, at the time, that it was those kinds of moments - that kind of intent - that would carry Canada to their first World Cup since 1986. Three years later, he was proven right.

Canada hosted Jamaica at BMO Field in frigid conditions, and proceeded to absolutely batter the Reggae Boyz. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett were among the goals in front of a sell-out crowd in sub-zero weather.

Canada, top of CONCACAF qualifying, were clear favourites. Many arrived believing merely that the inevitable would finally become a reality, yet they had to win it all the same. And in the Toronto snow, Les Rouges went wild.

This, of course, was what all of Herdman's videos were for. There was no victory, in full, until his country had qualified for a World Cup.

Herdman, who was so against declaring any sort of win at any point in his tutelage, finally let his emotions go in a post-match interview: "I think if we all get behind each other... This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite. Because we can be a powerhouse. And it's time."

That game, played on March 27, 2022, remains the most famous fixture in Canadian national team history. Sure, they had been to a shrunken World Cup before, but 1986 was prehistoric relic when compared to modern soccer. This was a true moment, the day Canada became a soccer nation again. And they haven't looked back since.